Rain moves in for New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer weather sticks around but we get a rain chance to end the year.

First Alert Headlines

Warming trend continues

Rain for New Year’s Eve

Very warm start to 2023

After a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 60s, temperatures drop quickly into the evening as we head for overnight lows in the 30s. Temperatures stay above freezing except in the higher elevations where lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s. The sky is partly cloudy in the morning with clouds gradually increasing into the afternoon. The increased cloud cover keeps temperatures a little cooler than Thursday with highs in the mdi to upper 50s. There is a small risk for an isolated shower Friday ahead of the main rain maker moving in Friday night.

Scattered showers increase Friday night with the bulk of the rain moving through the area Saturday morning. Heavy downpours and even a few thunderstorms are possible. The rain starts to break up Saturday afternoon becoming more scattered with rain tapering off Saturday evening.

Rain chances Saturday (Fox Carolina)

There’s some indications midnight on New Year’s Eve is going to be dry but plan for at least an isolated shower just to be on the safe side. Temperatures are mild for the ball drop, in the upper 40s to the low 50s.

New Year's Eve Forecast (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures soar for the first day of 2023 with afternoon highs in the low 60s. It’s mainly sunny for those of you taking down your holiday décor. The unseasonably warm temperatures continue into next week but rain chances return by Tuesday.

