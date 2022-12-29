‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County

ATVs and dirt bike stolen from home
ATVs and dirt bike stolen from home(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week.

Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road.

  • 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike
  • 2006 Yamaha Yfz450R yellow and black racing ATV
  • 2017 Yamaha Yfz450R blue racing ATV
  • 2005 white Honda Trx450R racing ATV
  • Automotive tools
  • Audio equipment

Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. People can also give tips by visiting their website at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips, or calling CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.

