‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week.
Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road.
- 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike
- 2006 Yamaha Yfz450R yellow and black racing ATV
- 2017 Yamaha Yfz450R blue racing ATV
- 2005 white Honda Trx450R racing ATV
- Automotive tools
- Audio equipment
Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. People can also give tips by visiting their website at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips, or calling CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.