‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week.

Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road.

2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike

2006 Yamaha Yfz450R yellow and black racing ATV

2017 Yamaha Yfz450R blue racing ATV

2005 white Honda Trx450R racing ATV

Automotive tools

Audio equipment

Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. People can also give tips by visiting their website at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips, or calling CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.

