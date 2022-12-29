Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28.

Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.

Anyone with information on where Thompson might be is asked to call the Sheriffs’ Office at 828-286-2911.

