Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28.

Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.

Anyone with information on where Thompson might be is asked to call the Sheriffs’ Office at 828-286-2911.

