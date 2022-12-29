Monster Jam kicks off new year with stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is starting off the new year with an adrenaline-charged experience for you and your family in downtown Greenville.

Monster Jam will be at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8. There will be a show at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and one show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say guest will be able to watch 12,000-pound monster trucks “tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill”.

“You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon® and more push the limits in freestyle, skills and racing competitions,” said organizers.

