Monster Jam kicks off new year with stop in Greenville

Grave Digger is one of several trucks that will take part in the event at Colonial Life Arena.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is starting off the new year with an adrenaline-charged experience for you and your family in downtown Greenville.

Monster Jam will be at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8. There will be a show at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and one show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say guest will be able to watch 12,000-pound monster trucks “tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill”.

“You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon® and more push the limits in freestyle, skills and racing competitions,” said organizers.

You can purchase tickets to the shows here.

