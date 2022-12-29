New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots.

Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.

The Jones Oyster Co. will open on Jan. 3, taking the space that used to house Soby’s on the Side.

Sandwiches and po' boys from The Jones Oyster Co. (TK PR)

The group played into the history of the building on East Court Street when redesigning it. The sign above the door was made by reviving the original sign for the Jones Furniture Company, which occupied the spot in the early 1900s. The group wants the 45-seat restaurant to look and feel like it’s a longtime fixture in downtown.

“We want this to be a place where everyone knows your name when you walk through the door, you see familiar faces, and you get some damn good seafood,” Sobocinski said.

The seafood dishes on the menu are inspired by traditions across the East and Gulf coasts: Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls, smoked Carolina fish dip, Lowcountry crab rice and New Orleans grilled oysters. Each meal will end with a piece of saltwater taffy.

The Jones Oyster Co. will serve lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday each week, but they won’t take reservations.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.