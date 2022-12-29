Restaurant offers traditional New Years foods

Inside the kitchen at Wade's Restaurant, a Spartanburg staple for more than 75 years, as they prepare traditional New Years foods for their loyal customers.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wade’s Restaurant, a family-owned staple of Spartanburg for more than 75 years, is helping customers ring in 2023 with traditional foods like greens and black eyed peas. We go inside their kitchen as they prepare for the holiday.

Wade’s Restaurant is located at 1000 N. Pine St. in Spartanburg. You can view their menu and order online through their website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mandy Roberson from Magic Playbook shows us how to create an indoor ice skating rink that kids...
Creative ideas for indoor play
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg serves up a traditional New Year's menu, including greens and...
Restaurant offers traditional New Years foods
Ariel Turner shares her favorite meals of 2022, including the fig and prosciutto pizza at...
Favorite meals of 2022
Ariel Turner shares her favorite meals of 2022, including the fig and prosciutto pizza at...
Favorite meals of 2022