Restaurant offers traditional New Years foods

Wade’s Restaurant, a family-owned staple of Spartanburg for more than 75 years, is helping customers ring in 2023 with traditional foods like greens and black eyed peas. We go inside their kitchen as they prepare for the holiday.

Wade’s Restaurant is located at 1000 N. Pine St. in Spartanburg. You can view their menu and order online through their website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.