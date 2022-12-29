Spartanburg organizations serve homeless through cold Christmas weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The dangerously cold temperatures this weekend left hundreds of homeless people across the upstate desperately seeking shelter. This was especially true in Spartanburg.

The city closed an overnight shelter back in October so the only place people could seek refuge was at Miracle Hill Rescue mission. The temperatures might be warming up now, but the past weekend was dangerously cold.

“There’s always a concern for those that might not find a place to be, that’s always our concern,” said Hoyt Bynum, the Executive Director of Spartanburg Opportunity HUB.

The Spartanburg Opportunity Center has been busy. They no longer provide an overnight shelter—but they’ve seen more people needing a place to go during the day.

“When miracle hill is closed, we want to be open so that our neighbors have a warm place to go during the day,” said Bynum.

When the center’s overnight shelter closed in October, Bynum and staff were worried people would be back on the streets once the daytime shelter closed. To avoid that, now they have a shuttle service.

“We have bused our neighbors to miracle hill at night” he said.

It’s about a 25 minute walk from the center to Miracle Hill’s emergency cold weather shelter. So now, a shuttle takes them there. dozens of people each night.

“We’ve been able to collaborate and work together to really fill the gaps and to make sure that those who are homeless, have a safe place to be at night and also a safe place to be during the day” he said.

Over this past weekend, Miracle Hill housed around 220 guests per night across their four upstate emergency shelters. They also extended hours so people could stay longer.

Bynum says caring for the homeless during this season takes more than a few players.

“The churches, the community, those churches who are donating blankets and gloves and businesses who are donating jackets and food, everybody just rallying together” he said.

Miracle Hill says they’re prepared to continue the emergency shelters each cold night--- but your donations help. They need canned goods, paper goods and cleaning products. You can drop off donations at all the shelter locations:

Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Shepherd’s Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Cherokee Co. Rescue Mission (men/women) 227 Henderson Street, Gaffney, SC 29341



