Suspect rams truck into deputy’s car, drives away

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is okay after a suspect rammed his patrol car on Thursday and fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a master deputy saw someone at a gas station who appeared to be under the influence and tried to stop them.

A chase ensued on Highway 28 Bypass. Officials said the suspect circled around a restaurant and then rammed the driver’s side door of the deputy’s patrol car with his truck.

The deputy’s car was rendered inoperable.

The suspect left the scene driving toward Liberty Highway in a black Dodge Ram with Georgia license plate XUS923.

