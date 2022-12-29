Suspect rams truck into deputy’s car, drives away

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is okay after a suspect rammed his patrol car on Thursday and fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a master deputy saw someone at a gas station who appeared to be under the influence and tried to stop them.

A chase ensued on Highway 28 Bypass. Officials said the suspect circled around a restaurant and then rammed the driver’s side door of the deputy’s patrol car with his truck.

The deputy’s car was rendered inoperable.

The suspect left the scene driving toward Liberty Highway in a black Dodge Ram with Georgia license plate XUS923.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tracey Leigh Thompson
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Asheville crews continuing to restore water as treatment facilities back online
Upstate woman's father killed by drunk driver
‘Family’s backbone’: Upstate woman shares family’s tragedy to warn of drinking, driving