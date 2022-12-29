Top 10 news stories FOX Carolina viewers followed in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2022 was a big year, from record-breaking gas prices to internet-breaking alligators.

Here are the top 10 most-read local news stories from FOX Carolina this year:

On March 31, a resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School called for emergency backup. Jamari Jackson, 12, was shot and passed away at the hospital.

Jamari Jackson (Jordan Williams Photography)

Another 12-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He has not been identified because he is being tried as a juvenile.

A judge decided during a hearing in December that the boy will remain in the Department of Juvenile Justice for his own safety.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on March 31, 2022. (AP)

After an extended drug investigation, deputies arrested multiple suspects in Macon County in July. Investigators said they found two children living in the home where they seized crack cocaine during the raid.

The bust led to charges for four suspects.

Stewart Topaz (far left), Jones Kevin (middle left), Alyxzandrya Bell (middle right), Stewart Rashawn (far right)(Macon County Sheriff's Office) (Macon County Sheriff's Office)

A Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) camp in the Upstate raised a massive Confederate flag along I-85 in October. Members claim the flag is the largest Confederate flag in South Carolina.

County officials determined the flagpole violates an ordinance and must be removed.

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its the largest Confederate flag in SC. (FOX Carolina News)

SCV changed the flag to an American flag for a time, but as of December the Confederate flag has returned and the flagpole is still in use.

We will continue to follow updates on this story into 2023.

A woman was arrested after officials said she worked as an unlicensed registered nurse in multiple Upstate counties. Alyssa Steele, 37, was charged by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Investigators say Steele used someone else’s Georgia nursing license number to gain employment at seven different facilities in Greenville, Anderson and Pickens counties.

Steele did not have any certifications, qualifications or training, according to the Attorney General. Charges against her are still pending.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at seven nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state between January 2020 and June 2021. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

This summer fuel prices reached record-breaking highs - and scammers took advantage of the situation.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office described one suspect as using an “ingenious mechanism” to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

Deputies said 29-year-old Lucas Reyes used stolen credit card information to pump fuel into a pickup truck rigged with a pump on the undercarriage. The device would transfer fuel into a bladder in an enclosed trailer.

He pleaded guilty to financial transaction card forgery in October.

Lucas Reyes (Gray)

A puppy named Coleman stole the hearts of people across the internet when pictures were released of him sitting in on his dog bed in a dumpster.

Spartanburg County officials said someone threw the 6-week-old puppy in a commercial dumpster. He was taken in by the Greenville Humane Society and placed with a foster home in August before later being adopted.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

A puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County. He is being transferred to Greenville Humane Society.

A couple from North Carolina was arrested in July after the SC Department of Revenue said they were caught running businesses in the Upstate without a retail license.

Natalia Sokil, the owner of ESF Management, was doing business as European Market LLC. Sokil and her husband, Andrej Sokil, were also charged with tax evasion after investigators said they failed to report millions in income.

Charges against the couple are still pending.

Natalia Sokil ,Andre Sokil (Right) (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

The Georgia Guidestones were destroyed when someone detonated an explosive device at the mysterious landmark. The guidestones have been called “America’s Stonehenge” and were commissioned by an unknown man in 1980.

The monoliths were a tourist attraction for Elberton, which has been nicknamed the “Granite Capital of the World.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the case. No suspects have been identified yet.

Explosive device detonated at Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County.

In June, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office added a star-studded member to their force.

Bailey Chase, who played Deputy Branch Connally in the western crime drama Longmire, was sworn in as an honorary deputy. Pictures of Chase shaking hands with Sheriff Lowell Griffin and sitting behind the sheriff’s desk went viral on social media.

Bailey Chase sworn in as honorary deputy. (Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Another picture that went viral on social media was a photograph of a massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the stunning catch in September.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators ever during this year’s opening weekend.

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion. (Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.