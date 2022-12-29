WATCH: NC Firefighters find ‘silver lining’ in Christmas morning fire

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The West Buncombe Fire Department said firefighters were able to find a “small silver lining” while responding to a fire early Christmas morning.

Officials said crews responded to the scene and quickly contained the fire to the kitchen and living areas. Thankfully, they were able to minimize the damage to the bedrooms and other parts of the house.

According to officials, firefighters then went into the house and saved some of the Christmas presents left behind. The department posted a video of this gesture to Facebook with the caption, “A small silver lining last night. The compassion of a firefighter.”

Enka, Leicester, French Broad, and Woodfin Fire Departments also responded to help.

