1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they’re responding to a shooting at Fairview Gardens Apartments near Williamston Road.

Officials said at least one person died, and two more were injured during the shooting.

Anderson County dispatch confirmed that the Anderson Police Department responded to the scene.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

