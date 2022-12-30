1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Anderson

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they’re responding to a shooting at Fairview Gardens Apartments near Williamston Road.

Officials said at least one person died, and two more were injured during the shooting.

Anderson County dispatch confirmed that the Anderson Police Department responded to the scene.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson Area African American Museum celebrates Kwanzaa. The museum’s celebration includes...
‘African American history is American history’: Clemson Area African American Museum celebrates Kwanzaa
Coroner identifies victim from Anderson County crash
Crash in Anderson County kills one person
Some water services restored
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
Cold weather response in Upstate
How Upstate homeless shelter is responding to bitter cold