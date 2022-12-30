‘African American history is American history’: Clemson Area African American Museum celebrates Kwanzaa

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kwanzaa, is a celebration of African American culture, heritage and contributions. The holiday began Monday, and runs through Sunday, and like most holidays it comes with traditions and interpretations.

Tucked away on the 200 block of Butler Street in Clemson, you’ll spot the obvious signs of college pride but there’s also a relic of history.

“We are a product of our history and unless you understand history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” said Angela Agard.

Agard is the Clemson Area African American Museum executive director. The site is the former Calhoun Colored School, one of 42 previous colored schools in Pickens County. The museum has a gallery and exhibits that preserve the contributions of African Americans with a significant focus on local education. The museum also highlights Black determination and resilience amid adversity and an attack on White supremacy.

“A lot of people don’t understand that the Black community had to fund these schools,” Agard said. “And the systematic oppression of a group of people. This is why it’s important to educate people.”

Jody Usher is one of many attendees across the Upstate to visit the museum and celebrate Kwanzaa this week.

“I was raised on White supremacy,” Usher said. “I think this stretches our knowledge. No, this history is not in the past, this history is with us today.”

Each day of Kwanzaa acknowledges seven principles: Unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

“It’s celebrating Blackness and having faith in our people,” Agard said. “Having faith that they stood the test of time. They stood the challenges so we could be here today.”

“African American history is my history – it’s American history. It took me a long time to realize that. This is not a set aside history – it’s a shared history,” Usher said.

The museum’s celebration includes films, African drumming, taste testing and guest speakers like Rev. Dr. Zackary Johnson, pastor of Golden View Baptist Church.

“Regardless of race, nationality or creed – my hope is that there will be more love generated. And in that love it should bring about more harmony, more understanding,” Dr. Johnson said. “I even envision seeing more communication.”

A museum and African American holiday educating and emphasizing the unity in community.

“Each one, teach one. Each one, reach one,” Agard said.

The Clemson Area African American Museum needs the public’s help collecting and preserving local history. If you have family roots to Clemson or Pickens County the museum wants to hear from you. To learn more visit, here: https://www.caaam.org/ or call 864-654-2944.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.