Another lawsuit filed against cheerleading gym as abuse allegations span nationwide

LOS ANGELES (FOX Carolina) - A new lawsuit was filed Friday by South Carolina attorneys representing athletes across the country who said they have been sexually abused by competitive cheerleading coaches.

The lawsuit accuses a former coach of CheerForce Simi Valley in Moorepark, California of abuse, saying she was “terrified to come forward.” She said the coach gave her alcohol and drugs and would have sex with her in vacant homes that were for sale.

The alleged victim is also suing Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation.

Both organizations, named in other similar lawsuits, have said they are committed to athlete safety and are cooperating with investigations into the allegations.

It is the 13th lawsuit to come out since the death of Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster, who died in Greenville County while under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Other lawsuits have been filed in Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Ohio.

