Another lawsuit filed against cheerleading gym as abuse allegations span nationwide

Generic Cheerleading
Generic Cheerleading(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (FOX Carolina) - A new lawsuit was filed Friday by South Carolina attorneys representing athletes across the country who said they have been sexually abused by competitive cheerleading coaches.

The lawsuit accuses a former coach of CheerForce Simi Valley in Moorepark, California of abuse, saying she was “terrified to come forward.” She said the coach gave her alcohol and drugs and would have sex with her in vacant homes that were for sale.

The alleged victim is also suing Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation.

Both organizations, named in other similar lawsuits, have said they are committed to athlete safety and are cooperating with investigations into the allegations.

It is the 13th lawsuit to come out since the death of Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster, who died in Greenville County while under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Other lawsuits have been filed in Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson gears up to take on No. 6 Vols in Orange Bowl
A plane with a banner from a Gamecocks fan flies over Clemson and Tennessee ahead of the Orange...
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
SURPRISE SQUAD: Salvation Army of Cherokee Co.
SURPRISE SQUAD: Salvation Army of Cherokee Co.
Missing person generic
Silver Alert issued for missing Buncombe Co. woman