Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue.
On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue.
All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of payment.
“Please plan accordingly as you prepare to visit the arena for future events,” said the venue.
