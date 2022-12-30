Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue.

On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue.

All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of payment.

“Please plan accordingly as you prepare to visit the arena for future events,” said the venue.

