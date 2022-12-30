Clemson gears up to take on No. 6 Vols in Orange Bowl

MIAMI, F.L. (FOX Carolina/AP) - No. 7 Clemson will meet the Tennessee Volunteers in the 89th Orange Bowl on Friday.

During media availability throughout the week, Clemson players have been confident in the conditioning they’ve put in while preparing for the bowl game.

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is starting for the first time on Friday. Joe Milton has started three games for the Vols. For both quarterbacks, the bowl game could become a springboard as they enter 2023.

FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole talked to former Clemson star Patrick Sapp, who is in Miami to cheer on the Tigers, about what he has seen from the players this week.

“They seem very relaxed,” Sapp said. “They seem confident in the game plan... They felt like they are prepared.”

Kickoff for the Orange Bowl is at 8 p.m.

