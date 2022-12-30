Clemson’s Klubnik ready for first start

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Orange Bowl festivities are now a cherished memory and the game is looming for Clemson and Tennessee. The teams meet in the 89th Orange Bowl Friday, December 30.

Clemson has carried a confidence throughout the week’s media availability. Players referencing the conditioning they put in during their bowl game prep, along with the game planning for this Tennessee team.

A major shift in that game plan has been Cade Klubnik’s role. The Tigers freshman quarterback is making his debut as the starter Friday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney credited the experience Klubnik has gained throughout the season, serving as backup to DJ Uiagalelei.

“He’s had a lot of game plans. He’s had a lot of corrections,” said Swinney. “He’s had a lot of weeks of practice and some experience to go with it. Some good experiences and bad experiences to prepare. So all those things, I think it’s made him well prepared.”

Klubnik has appeared relaxed, and confident throughout the week. He said in interviews this week that his preparation is consistent. A habit and mindset he learned from a very successful quarterback he knows from back home in Texas.

A man by the name of Drew Brees.

“I just kind of see there’s another game. You know, I learned from a guy named Drew Brees you know you just approach every game as another game you know the size of the field doesn’t change size the ball doesn’t change,” said Klubnik. “There may be a couple more people watching but it’s still the same game I’ve always been playing. So just continue to approach it the same way I always have and find joy in that.”

When Klubnik takes the field Friday, he will be the fourth consecutive Clemson quarterback to make his debut as a freshman, following Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and DJ Uiagalelei. He is the first since 1953 to do it in the postseason though.

