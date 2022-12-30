Road blocked while crews respond to building fire in Greer

Crews are responding to a building fire in Greer.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer City Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a building fire Friday morning.

The fire is located along Dry Pocket Road at Upstate Tool & Metal Works.

Witnesses say the road is blocked off and smoke can be seen coming from the building.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

