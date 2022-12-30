Gamecocks, Fighting Irish tied in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown after a catch...
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, FL (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecock football team is searching for its ninth win of the season as they take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

South Carolina wasted no time getting the scoring started, with quarterback Spencer Rattler throwing a touchdown to Xavier Leggette on the game’s first drive. Notre Dame responded after recovering a Gamecock fumble and drove down the field to tie the game at 7 halfway through the first quarter.

On the next drive, South Carolina punter Kai Kroger threw a touchdown pass on fourth down to long snapper Hunter Rogers to put the Gamecocks up 14-7. South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith made it a two possession game, returning a Tyler Buchner interception back for a touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, South Carolina led Notre Dame 21-7.

The Irish cut into the Gamecock lead shortly after, hitting a 37 yard field goal to make the score 21-10 in the second quarter. South Carolina responded on their next drive with a field goal of their own, but Notre Dame struck back quickly with a one-play, 75 yard touchdown drive that cut the Gamecock lead to 24-17.

In the third quarter, Tyler Buchner ran 11 yards to score a touchdown, tying the game at 24-all.

