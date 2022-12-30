History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition

MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills.

The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.

“They brought them to Atlanta and made a tremendous impact on Atlanta. I mean spent $2 bills everywhere. There are some great stories about it. We had one of the IPTAY Board Members actually went and bought a suit in Atlanta and paid for the suit with $2 bills,” explained IPTAY Block C Club Executive Director Bob Mahony.

45 years later, the tradition of bringing and spending $2 bills at Clemson away games is still going strong.

“It’s leaving your mark wherever you go. And so it’s a great tradition and a lot of people participate in it,” said George Duncan.

Duncan is in Miami from Gaffney for the Orange Bowl and can’t make road trips for Clemson football games without $2 bills. He even was asked for one at a gas station on the drive down.

“She knew about it and actually wanted one. But a lot of people look at it and make sure it’s not fake because not a lot of people know about the $2 bill,” he said.

Larry Bowman has worked with the football team’s sports medicine staff for 35 years and has seen the $2 bills become a hot commodity.

“When you go and travel now they expect to see a $2 bill. I mean it’s a tradition,” he said.

Spread out through cities around America, the $2 bill stamped at home or the bank with a Tiger Paw is a point of pride for Clemson fans.

“Some people that are younger don’t know the tradition of the $2 bill and it usually gets to them but especially in a game like an Orange Bowl, one of the bigger games, one of the bowl games that’s when it gets around pretty quick. Because everybody starts asking did you get your $2 bill before you left,” said Mahony.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.