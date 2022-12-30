New Year’s fireworks safety tips from the SC State Fire Marshal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC State Fire Marshal wants safety to be the most important factor when setting off fireworks for your New Year’s celebration. Here are a few tips you should follow to be safe regarding fireworks celebrations.

Follow Instructions

Observe local laws and weather conditions.

Check with local officials to make sure fireworks are legal.

Be extra cautious in dry weather conditions.

Leave it to the Professionals

Only use fireworks outside.

Keep water close by in case of fire.

Keep kids away from fireworks.

Only let adults handle fireworks.

Read and follow directions.

Supervision is Key

Only buy from fireworks retailers who are permitted.

Never experiment with making your own fireworks.

Always

Light fireworks one at a time.

Back away quickly to a safe distance after lighting.

Place used fireworks in a bucket of water.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never

Carry fireworks in your pocket.

Shoot fireworks from metal/glass containers.

Place any part of your body over the fuse while lighting.

Point or throw fireworks at people/animals.

For Fireworks related facts, please contact the Injury and Violence Prevention Director at (803) 898-7712.

