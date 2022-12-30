RECIPE: Goodbye 2022 cocktail
Created by author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter
Sam Slaughter talks about the traditions surrounding champagne toasts to ring in a new year and demonstrates how to make a celebratory beverage.
Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.
RECIPE:
Sam’s Original NYE Cocktail: Goodbye 2022
2 oz Brut sparkling wine (ice cold)
1 oz white rum
.5 oz orange juice
.25 oz peach nectar
1 bar spoon grenadine
Method: Add rum, orange juice, and peach nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake well and pour into a champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine and stir to incorporate. Float grenadine on top.
