RECIPE: Goodbye 2022 cocktail

Created by author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter
Sam Slaughter talks about the traditions surrounding champagne toasts to ring in a new year and demonstrates how to make a celebratory beverage.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sam Slaughter talks about the traditions surrounding champagne toasts to ring in a new year and demonstrates how to make a celebratory beverage.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

RECIPE:

Sam’s Original NYE Cocktail: Goodbye 2022

2 oz Brut sparkling wine (ice cold)

1 oz white rum

.5 oz orange juice

.25 oz peach nectar

1 bar spoon grenadine

Method: Add rum, orange juice, and peach nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake well and pour into a champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine and stir to incorporate. Float grenadine on top.

Sam Slaughter's original cocktail: Goodbye 2022
Sam Slaughter's original cocktail: Goodbye 2022(Margaret Burnquist)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Years Eve cocktail: Goodbye 2022
Sam Slaughter recommends great places to ring in the new year, including Juniper Rooftop Bar in...
Places to ring in the new year
Mandy Roberson from Magic Playbook shows us how to create an indoor ice skating rink that kids...
Creative ideas for indoor play
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg serves up a traditional New Year's menu, including greens and...
Restaurant offers traditional New Years foods