RECIPE: Goodbye 2022 cocktail

Sam Slaughter talks about the traditions surrounding champagne toasts to ring in a new year and demonstrates how to make a celebratory beverage.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

RECIPE:

Sam’s Original NYE Cocktail: Goodbye 2022

2 oz Brut sparkling wine (ice cold)

1 oz white rum

.5 oz orange juice

.25 oz peach nectar

1 bar spoon grenadine

Method: Add rum, orange juice, and peach nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake well and pour into a champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine and stir to incorporate. Float grenadine on top.

Sam Slaughter's original cocktail: Goodbye 2022 (Margaret Burnquist)

