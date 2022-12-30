Silver Alert issued for missing Buncombe Co. woman

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing woman from Buncombe County.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was last seen on Mountain Road in Arden. She was traveling on foot, wearing a black REI jacket, jeans and carrying a brown wallet.

Hudson may be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to officials. We are working to get a photo of her.

She has blue eyes and white shoulder-length hair. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Her direction of travel is unknown. Anyone who sees her should call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-747-2165.

