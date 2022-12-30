SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.

“The subject exited his vehicle and immediately started shooting at the officer,” Long said in a video statement on Facebook.

SLED said the suspect, an unidentified 18-year-old man, stopped his vehicle in the driveway of a home. He then got out of the car and opened fire “in the direction of the officer.”

SLED and Long both said the officer then returned fire and struck the suspect, with Long adding that the involved officer and arriving officers immediately provided help to the suspect until EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

Long said Conway police don’t believe anyone else is involved and they are not looking for anyone else in the case.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the case or the officer involved.

The Conway Police Department confirmed that the officer is on paid administrative leave while SLED investigates the case.

SLED said this marks the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year and the first involving the Conway Police Department.

