South Carolina man makes President Biden’s 2022 clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 77-year-old Swansea man, is one of six individuals to receive full clemency from President Joe Biden.

In 1964, when Charlie Byrnes Jackson was 18, he plead guilty to selling moonshine. He was charged with one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps.

In 1964, he was sentenced to five years probation. Mr. Jackson wanted to fulfill his life long dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high school graduation but he was rejected due to the federal conviction.

Mr. Jackson completed his probation in June of 1969. He has been an active member of his church since 1987. Mr. Jackson has helped his community during times of need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate church buildings in the area.

Here is the full list of the other individuals President Biden pardoned:

Gary Parks Davis – Yuma, Arizona Gary Parks Davis is a 66-year-old man who pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility (a telephone) to facilitate an unlawful cocaine transaction at age 22. Mr. Davis served his six-month sentence on nights and weekends in a county jail. He completed probation in 1981. After his offense, Mr. Davis earned a bachelor’s degree and worked steadily, including owning his own landscaping business and managing construction projects. He has also been engaged with his community over the past decades, serving as the president and treasurer for the local high school’s booster club, even after his children graduated, and performing civic works and fundraising as a member of the local rotary club and chamber of commerce.

Edward Lincoln De Coito III – Dublin, California Edward Lincoln De Coito III is a 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty to involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy at age 23; his involvement was limited to serving as a courier on five or six occasions. Mr. De Coito began his term of imprisonment in March 1999, and was released from custody in December 2000. Prior to his offense, he honorably served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. In the course of his service, he received numerous awards, including the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. After his release, Mr. De Coito worked as a skilled electrician for approximately 15 years and then embarked on a second career as a pilot.

Vincente Ray Flores – Winters, CaliforniaVincente Ray Flores is a 37-year-old man who, at approximately age 19, consumed ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the military; he later pleaded guilty at a special court-martial. Mr. Flores was sentenced to four months’ confinement, forfeiture of $700 pay per month for a four-month period, and reduction in rank to E-2. In exchange for his plea, the convening authority directed his participation in the Air Force Return to Duty Program, which is a six-month rehabilitation program that provides selected enlisted offenders with a chance to return to duty after therapy and education. The convening authority subsequently amended the reduction in rank to E-3. Mr. Flores remains on active duty and has been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Meritorious Unit Award. His conduct and efficiency ratings have been outstanding. Further, Mr. Flores serves on the Honor Guard, has helped train others for Honor Guard ceremonies, and has volunteered for a number of causes through his military units. These include Habitat for Humanity, a cancer research fundraiser, and events for military members returning from deployment.

Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas – Columbus, Ohio Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas is an 80-year-old woman who was convicted of murder in the second-degree while armed for killing her husband. Ms. Ibn-Tamas, 33 at the time of the incident, was pregnant and testified that before and during her pregnancy, her husband beat her, verbally abused her, and threatened her. According to her testimony, her husband had physically assaulted her and threatened her in the moments before she shot him. During her trial, the court refused to allow expert testimony regarding battered woman syndrome, a psychological condition and pattern of behavior that develops in victims of domestic violence. Ms. Ibn-Tamas was ultimately sentenced to a term of one to five years’ incarceration, with credit for time served. Ms. Ibn-Tamas’s appeal marked one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome, and her case has been the subject of numerous academic studies. Until recently, Ms. Ibn-Tamas was the Director of Nursing for an Ohio-based healthcare business, and, at the age of 80, she continues to work as a case manager there. She raised the two children fathered by her husband as a single mother; her children have earned advanced degrees, and her daughter is now an attorney.

John Dix Nock III – St. Augustine, Florida John Dix Nock III is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of renting and making for use, as an owner, a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants. Mr. Nock accepted responsibility for his crime, which occurred 27 years ago. Mr. Nock did not cultivate marijuana and played no role in the grow-house conspiracy. In 1996, he was sentenced to six months’ community confinement in lieu of imprisonment, followed by three years’ supervised release. In lieu of forfeiture, Mr. Nock paid the government the value of the home he rented to his brother. Mr. Nock completed his community confinement in March 1997, his term of supervised release ended on March 23, 2000, without incident. Mr. Nock operates a general contracting business. Mr. Nock mentors young contractors through a professional networking group, and since 1999, he has helped to organize an annual fishing tournament to benefit abused young men.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

