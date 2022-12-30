SWAT responding after gun shot inside home in Piedmont, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont.

Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.

The criminal investigation division is out handling any arrests that will stem from this incident.

Stay tuned for more information.

