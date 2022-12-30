Two men charged with attempted murder in McDowell Co, deputies say

Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez and Chad Michael Sampson
Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez and Chad Michael Sampson(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said two men were charged after firing multiple shots at a home in October.

Deputies said in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds into their home while they slept. Several high-powered rifle casings and projectiles were recovered from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Longview and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory were charged with attempted first degree murder.

Both men are in custody in other Detention Centers on charges related to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

MORE NEWS: Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting in Anderson
Coroner identifies young woman shot at apartment complex in Anderson
Some water services restored
Asheville officials give update as crews work to end water outages
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
Samuel Tessendorf
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say