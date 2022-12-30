Two men charged with attempted murder in McDowell Co, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said two men were charged after firing multiple shots at a home in October.

Deputies said in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds into their home while they slept. Several high-powered rifle casings and projectiles were recovered from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Longview and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory were charged with attempted first degree murder.

Both men are in custody in other Detention Centers on charges related to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

