Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man

By Sumner Moorer
Dec. 31, 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday.

Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers say a gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say if you know anything, contact Asheville Police.

