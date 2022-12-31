Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday.

Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers say a gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say if you know anything, contact Asheville Police.

