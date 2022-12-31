Buncombe County Schools announce remote learning day due to water outages

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the water outages in Western North Carolina.

School officials said the high number of boil water advisories and water outages are affecting the school buildings in the area.

They also said students will have up to five days to complete assignments which teachers will post by 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

Once students complete the assignments they will be counted present for the day or class period.

