Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve.

Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.

Introducing the concept to Charleston City Council, El Jefe Texican Cantina owner Roy Neal said by using the app, the responsibility to catch fake IDs shifts away from bar owners thanks to the technology.

“We’ve already seen a lot of the effects of us using the scanner technology, because the people that were going to try to use it and get by our front door system, realize that we have the scanners,” Neal said. “I think word on the street [is] that pretty much all the businesses are using the scanner app.”

Intellicheck is available for up to 31 restaurants and bars in the King Street area, and as of ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Nov. 30, 24 businesses have signed up.

“It doesn’t cost a local business owner anything, and you sleep better at night to know you’re in compliance with the laws of South Carolina. I mean, it’s easy, but it’s also it’s the right thing to do and I’d prefer every business owner is using it,” Neal said.

Many restaurants and bars in the King Street area offer different tickets to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Taylor O’Malley is spending Saturday night in Charleston and said it makes her feel good that the city is focusing on eliminating underage drinking.

“With age comes maturity. I think it’s nice to have a little bit of an older crowd just because of the experience with liquor and it creates a safer environment,” O’Malley said.

The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau contributed $20,000 each for a six-month program ending in May.

Following the pilot program, the businesses can negotiate separate deals with Intellicheck, but the city will not cover the cost for them.

