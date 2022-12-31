Firework sales steady despite inflation, supply chain disruptions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In one more day we’ll enter into a new year. As always when the clock strikes midnight you’ll probably hear the sound of fireworks.

“Customers are still coming in, so it’s been pretty good,” said James McCrary, the General Manager for Joey’s Fireworks.

“We like to call new year’s eve just the gravy on top of everything,” he said.

That’s because after the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve is the next biggest day of the year for Joey’s Fireworks. The same goes for Carolina Fireworks of Greenville and Greer too.

“Business has actually been pretty good,” said Amy Brooks, the Store Manager. “We’ve been fairly steady today but probably come tomorrow we will not be able to sit down, we’ll be packed” she said.

Filling shelves doesn’t come without challenges. Last year the challenge for sellers was getting the fireworks. This year, they have the supply but inflation raised the prices of shipping.

“We have had to raise our prices a bit to keep up with like being able to make a profit and keep the store stocked but we’re keeping them as low as we possibly can ‘’ said McCrary. He says his warehouse is still stocked.

Brooks says shipping took longer this year too.

“By the time that you order it might be the next season before you get things in” she said.

For the last two years many firework shows have been canceled. The stores saw a boost in business when more people started doing shows in their own backyard. This year, that’s not changing.

“We’re still waiting for our big day which is tomorrow. New Year’s Eve” said McCrary.

If you plan to light up the sky from home, be sure you know the local firework rules in your area.

In Greenville County, fireworks cannot be used after 1 am on January 1st. The city allows fireworks until after 12:30 am.

Fireworks are prohibited in Mauldin city limits.

Simpsonville has certain product restrictions.

Spartanburg City prohibits firework use, but it is allowed in the county.

Fireworks are also allowed in Greer, Fountain Inn and Anderson county.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.