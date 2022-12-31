Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from Regions Bank at 93 years old. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon.

In her 20s, Akard was an avid motorcycle rider because she liked how it felt, going fast and feeling the wind.

On her 105th birthday, Akard was surprised by an East Tennessee biker group who took her on a ride around the neighborhood.

“A lot of people say I’m crazy, but they don’t know what they’re missing,” said Akard.

As she got on the back of the motorcycle, Akard smiled and said, “It’s been a few years.”

She sat behind someone who took the 105-year-old for a spin around the area that lasted only a few minutes.

While it was a quick ride, Akard said it made her feel like she was 17 again as she reflected on this year’s birthday being one of the best yet.

“Well, I just want to say I’ve had just about the nicest birthday I’ve ever had,” Akard said.

Akard’s mother lived until she was 108 years old, so she’s hoping to live until at least 110 with a few more motorcycle rides in her future.

