Man loses home to fire Christmas morning, close friends now helping him rebuild

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Spartanburg community are coming together to help a man in need after he lost his home to a fire on Christmas morning.

Dexter Rogers lived on Old Anderson Mill Road for years. On Dec. 25 he woke up to flames in his kitchen. The fire was put out by the fire department, but his home reignited later that night.

Those closest to him said they quickly jumped into action after hearing the tragic news, starting a GoFundMe page on his behalf.

In addition to monetary donations, Rogers is in need of clothes, tools, nails, wood, and other home essentials. Please drop any donations off at 1327 Old Anderson Mill Rd.

