More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,300 flights across the country Thursday. This large cancellation has impacted hundreds of thousands of travelers for nearly a week.

GSP says since December 23rd, 19 Southwest flights either coming or going out of Greenville were impacted by cancellations. Most of those took place the day after Christmas. Although there are not nearly as many as other airports, still, the cancellations disrupted some people in the upstate too.

“Everything that could happen did happen” said Deb Metcalf has worked in the travel industry for 40 years. She’s currently a travel agent with International Travel Agents.

While cancellations are common, she’s never seen anything like the number of Southwest cancellations. More than 13,000 Southwest flights were canceled, in less than a week.

“The cold-cold weather, the shortage of pilots, the computer system, then everything else just you know, it just kept snowballing,” said Metcalf.

The cancellations nearly caused Barry Lowrey’s son to miss Christmas.

“By 10 o’clock, they were saying they had the plane but no pilot,” said Lowery. Last Thursday, his son was stuck in Atlanta’s airport for more than 10 hours.

“By one o’clock in the morning they finally decided that they were going to cancel and not go at all,” he said.

Eventually, Lowery decided to drive and pick him up. but driving wasn’t an option for some people. Tara Spurling found out her round-trip flight to Jacksonville was canceled six hours beforehand.

“I was on hold with Southwest for about 10 hours trying to get rebooked,” she said.

She was flying out early for her grandfather’s funeral that day. And because she couldn’t find another flight, she missed the funeral.

“And that can’t be redone,” Spurling said.

Metcalf says even after flights are back on schedule, things like luggage could take weeks to sort out.

“There’s definitely going to be lingering effects,” she said.

Fortunately for Lowery, his son’s luggage and his crucial medications with it, flew in just in time.

“I don’t know how they got it to here and couldn’t get him here but his luggage did make it” Lowery laughed.

For some, this ticket with Southwest, will be their last.

“I was shocked. I mean, I thought Southwest had a pretty good reputation. I’ve used them several times but after this I’ll never use them again” said Spurling.

Both people impacted have not been refunded from Southwest as of Thursday December 29th. The airline returned back to normal operations Friday.

