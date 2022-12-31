One dead after shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night.

Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. shots were fired on Winston Drive and one person died on scene.

No suspects have been identified in the case yet, however, deputies do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

