One dead after shooting in Anderson County

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night.

Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. shots were fired on Winston Drive and one person died on scene.

No suspects have been identified in the case yet, however, deputies do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson takes on No. 6 Vols in Orange Bowl
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Pickens County
Parker has been called a hero for his efforts to save others in the crash that changed his life.
Boy who lost leg to save family will star in Rose Parade
Man in Spartanburg County loses his home in a fire on Christmas Day
Man loses home to fire Christmas morning, close friends now helping him rebuild