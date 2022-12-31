Troopers investigating deadly crash in Pickens County

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision on Friday evening.

Troopers said around 5 p.m., the driver of an SUV ran off the road on U.S. 123 near Eighteen Mile Road.

The vehicle struck an embankment and the driver, who was the only person in the SUV, died on the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

