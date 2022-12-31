‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday.

Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank.

The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with a small dog. The small dog’s owner later pulled out a gun.

“Hank picked the dog back up and the guy shot him in the leg,” Lawrence said. “It was horrible.”

He’s now hoping for the best while Hank is being treated for a gunshot wound at The Animal Care Clinic in Panama City Beach.

“It hasn’t been fun,” Lawrence said. “It’s been a rough couple of days emotionally. I didn’t know what to do except bring him out here and try to let these people try to help him.”

He also said he can’t believe it happened at a dog park.

“He overreacted to a very small dog,” Lawrence said. “The owner freaked out and shot the gun in the air to get him off his dog and next thing I know he shot my dog.”

PCPD opted to not go on camera due to the investigation still being open. However, the suspect was arrested on a number of charges.

Panama City Police arrested the small dog’s owner, William Clarence Thompson, of Panama City Beach. He now faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, discharging a firearm in public, and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“I hate it that the guy’s in jail, but at the same time, who comes to a dog park with a gun?,” Lawrence said. “That just scared me.”

Dog owners at the park are also trying to make sense of it all.

“It’s shocking to hear someone would shoot a dog at the dog park,” Pasha Kauffin said. “Is any place safe anymore?”

Lawrence said he doesn’t plan on going to any dog parks anytime soon.

“We haven’t been a part ever since we got him,” he said. “I don’t board him. I take him everywhere I go.”

Lawrence said his vet bill will be around $7,000 between Hank’s stay at the Animal Care Center and surgery in Tallahassee.

He also said you can donate to the Center in Hank’s name if you’re interested in helping.

