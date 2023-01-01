Another foggy night ahead, stormy mid-week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Patchy fog again Sunday night, with warmer temperatures sticking around.

First Alert Headlines

Very warm start to 2023!

Rain returns Tuesday, and could get heavy Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday.

A foggy morning gave way to some sunshine breaking out in the afternoon on Sunday. But some areas got socked in which affected our temperatures for the day. Where the sunshine appeared, highs topped out in the low to mid 60s for New Year’s Day, but in areas with clouds hanging around late into the day, highs got stuck in the mid to upper 50s.

We see another round of fog develop overnight, becoming dense at times so be extra cautious if you are traveling about the area. Lows dip to the low to mid 40s by Monday morning. Fog is expected to mix out mid to late morning on Monday with a mainly sunny sky for the afternoon. Once the sun breaks out, temperatures jump to the mid 60s for highs. Any areas that see pesky clouds lingering will see cooler highs.

Our next rain system arrives on Tuesday and lingers through Wednesday. We are scaling back the First Alert Weather Days to just Wednesday now. Tuesday brings some scattered rain and even the chance for a rumble of thunder or two. But the heavy rain and low end severe weather threat holds off until Wednesday morning.

Most area are looking at modest rainfall totals between Tuesday and Wednesday ranging from half and inch to around two inches. But isolated areas, mainly in the southwest mountains and far northwest Upstate could get to around three inches. These are the area where the highest concern for flooding would be.

There also the risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday morning as instability creeps in. We are keeping a close eye on the potential as the system gets closer. Right now, the risk is low but not zero.

Unseasonably warm temperatures hang around through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows are also rather warm, in the 50s, looking more like what we normally see for daytime highs this time of year. The cooler air arrives behind the front Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Then highs in the 50s and even some 40s return to the forecast through the weekend, which is more typical for early January.

