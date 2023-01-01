Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man who suffers from dementia
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and was last seen early Sunday morning.
Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
Espinoza is five-feet-eleven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, deputies said.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.