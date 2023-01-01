Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday.

Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.

“I never thought all these people would show up for me,” said Ware. “I didn’t expect this and didn’t nobody tell me until I got here.”

Ware has five children, twelve grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She says she stays active and has a secret that helps her keep moving for as long as she can

“Trust the Lord. Always out the Lord first. And if you do it he’ll take you a long way,” said Ware.

