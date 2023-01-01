New Years Eve events in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you.

Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20.

Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive - gives you the chance to bowl into the new year. They’re website says you can book online.

Finally - you can head to the Hoppin taproom in Greenville’s West End and enjoy an open bar, D.J, pizza, and much more. Tickets range from $85-$95.

