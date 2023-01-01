New Years Eve events in Greenville
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you.
Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20.
Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive - gives you the chance to bowl into the new year. They’re website says you can book online.
Finally - you can head to the Hoppin taproom in Greenville’s West End and enjoy an open bar, D.J, pizza, and much more. Tickets range from $85-$95.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.