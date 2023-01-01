North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year.

Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023.

He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Officials say baby Casey was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for some precautionary care, but they plan for the family to be discharged early in the week.

Amber’s birthday is January 2, so the family says they’re planning for some joint birthday parties in the future.

Father Adam says having the first baby of the year was awesome and just an added bonus.

