Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road.

Once at the scene, police found that the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute, and had shot and killed the other individual.

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County Police, who requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

During the investigation, the SBI obtained a murder warrant against the officer, who has since been identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.

Agyapon has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

He is being held under observation at CaroMont Health in Gastonia due to his injuries, but once he is discharged, will be booked at the Gaston County Jail.

The SBI is continuing to investigate the incident.

Also Read: Ranlo Police officers surprise little girl fighting brain tumor

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.