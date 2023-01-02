3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three construction workers have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. That site is near Euclid Avenue.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.

The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. CFD Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.

