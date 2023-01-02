58-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by minivan in Oconee Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a minivan early Monday morning.

According to troopers, a 24-year-old was driving a minivan traveling east on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road when a 58-year-old man was trying to cross Sandifer Boulevard and was hit by the minivan.

Highway Patrol said the man was taken to Easley Baptist Hospital where he later passed away.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.

