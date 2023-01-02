Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman

Gloria Gomez
Gloria Gomez(Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately.

Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she may be driving a gray 2001 Toyota Camry.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis Police officer charged with negligent homicide
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC
Sunday's Emancipation Parade in downtown Charleston, the city's 157th, celebrated the 160th...
Charleston remembers Emancipation Proclamation in America’s oldest celebration
Coroner identifies victim from Anderson Co. shooting
Coroner identifies victim from Anderson Co. shooting