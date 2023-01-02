Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately.
Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road.
She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said she may be driving a gray 2001 Toyota Camry.
