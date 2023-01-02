Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee declares NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA...
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Tigers football player Bryan Bresee announced on his Instagram plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee has played for the Clemson Tigers as a defensive tackle for the past three seasons.

One thing he is grateful for is the support the Coach Swinney showed him and his family after his sister passed away from brain cancer last year.

“I will forever be grateful for the love and support he showed to Ella and my family as she battled her cancer diagnosis,” said Bresee in the Instagram post.

