Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and located a man unresponsive in the front of the home. He was pulled from the house fire and transported to the emergency room where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was accidentally started when a small fire built for heating purposes spread to nearby debris.

