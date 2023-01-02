Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride in 2023
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes coming to the public transportation system starting on Monday.
Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, starting on Monday, Jan. 2 to ride.
If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back.
During the entire month of January, Greenlink will waive the $2 activation fee for people to get bus cards at the main Greenlink station off McBee Avenue.
