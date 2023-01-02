Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area.

The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media.

Luna Rosa Famiglia,

We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages, and other uncertainties with you at our side.

But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.

This incredible, giving, resilient community is what has kept our doors open for so many years. Your generosity saw us through a pandemic that otherwise would have doubtlessly taken us under, and your continued support carried us through the staffing crisis in spite of it. What may have started as a family business soon opened our hearts to embrace each of you as part of our Luna Rosa Famiglia, and we could not be more grateful for the love we received in return.

To close the doors of a restaurant we worked so hard to build over a decade and a half is nothing short of devastating. But know that the Famiglia we built with you lives on; we are forever grateful for you.

So although today we say “goodbye” to our restaurant, we can only say, “thank you for everything, and we hope to see you around” to all of you.

With so much love,

Mom, Pop, Lauren & Jose