Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway.

The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where multiple vehicles and apartments with people inside were damaged by gunfire.

No suspects have been named yet. Investigators said they recovered more than a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police.

