Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway.

The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where multiple vehicles and apartments with people inside were damaged by gunfire.

No suspects have been named yet. Investigators said they recovered more than a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
Firefighters pulled a man from a house fire on S. Murray Avenue.
Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home
Dealing with burst pipes or winter weather damage.
What to do if you have pipes burst
Upstate hospitals welcome first babies born in 2023.
New Years babies born in Upstate